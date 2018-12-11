Mastercard Weighs Effects Gig Economy Has on Budgeting

For decades, people built budgets based on the knowledge that they were getting paid roughly the same amount at the same time, usually every two weeks. But the gig economy has upended that legacy system by changing the variability in how and when (and how much) gig workers get paid, said Jennifer Rademaker, EVP of global customer delivery for Mastercard.

jennifer rademaker, evp global cust delivery mcard

variable ways to make $ in gig econ

off legacy system

variability is a big problem

makes budgeting harder

payments fixed

ramfiications on credit