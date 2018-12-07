Altria Takes Major Stake in Cronos in Huge Bet on Pot

Cigarette giant Altria said it would spend $1.8 billion for a 45 percent stake in Cronos ($CRON), the Canadian cannabis producer, signaling a massive bet that the legalization of marijuana will spread as cigarette smoking declines. The announcement follows reports that Altria is also talking to Juul about a stake in the wildly-popular vape brand, which would be another hedge against Altria's core tobacco business, which includes brands like Marlboro and Skoal.