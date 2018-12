This year's top brands have one thing in common: they all put something big on the line. From Nike's 'Just Do It' campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick to Coca-Cola's relaunch of Diet Coke, Ad Age has been tracking the biggest brands all year and is out with its annual Marketer A-List. The publication's assistant managing editor E.J. Schultz talked to Cheddar about why Nike tops the list.