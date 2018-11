Volvo's headlights are fixed firmly on the future ? so firmly that it decided to bring a concept, not a car to the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Volvo's Chief Digital Officer Atif Rafiq told Cheddar's Tamara Warren that it took the "extreme step of not having a car at a car show" to make a statement about Volvo's future in mobility ? even as the automaker regains its balance after abruptly canceling its public debut.