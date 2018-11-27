CannaBiz: New Jersey Moves Toward Legalization, Dixie Readies for Trading, and Journal Teaches Cannabis Cooking
Cannabis is making headlines in politics, business, and culture. With New Jersey taking another step toward recreational legalization, State Sen. Gerald Cardinale (R-39) explains why he's against the move. Chuck Smith, co-founder and CEO of Dixie Brands, discusses the company's upcoming trading debut in Canada. And Jamie Evans, "The Herb Somm," highlights how "The Cooking Journal: A Cannabis Culinary Companion" is a resource for cannabis-lovers' kitchens.