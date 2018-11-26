An Optimistic Look for Bitcoin, Despite Recent Drops

It's been a difficult few weeks for the crypto market, with Bitcoin's value dropping below $4,000 -- its worst weekly drop since April 2013. But Bitcoin developer Jimmy Song has an optimistic perspective on the future of the industry. Song says Bitcoin is still a good investment and that people lose money when they become impatient. "When you hold, believe, and actually work toward developing it further, that's when it continues to grow," he told Cheddar.