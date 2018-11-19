Wonolo to Expand Its Gig Economy Staffing Platform

Silicon Valley is in a race to develop technology to cater to the 60 million American gig economy workers. Wonolo, a platform connecting on-demand workers with employers, now has an extra $32 million in funding to help win over the on-demand workforce. The company's co-founder and COO, AJ Burstein, told Cheddar in an interview that his Wonolo's emphasis on blue-collar employees sets it apart from competitors such as Uber, which announced last month it will develop its own on-demand staffing business called Uber Works.