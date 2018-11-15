305 Fitness: "Rave-Meets-Workout"

After a night out dancing on the town, it can feel like you got a workout in. But of course you probably also had a couple of drinks, wore uncomfortable shoes, and stayed up too late.

Entrepreneur Sadie Kurzban wanted to capture the feeling of dancing your heart out and getting a good workout with all the shredded pounds and none of the Sunday morning scaries. The founder and CEO of 305 Fitness joined Cheddar to discuss her boutique fitness brand and how they have been able to expand across the country.