Just weeks after SurveyMonkey ($SVMK) went public on the New York Stock Exchange, its competitor, Qualtrics, announced it plans to do the same. The company's announcement caused SurveyMonkey's stock to plummet almost 15 percent in value. Cheddar's Alex Heath spoke with SurveyMonkey CEO Zander Lurie about Qualtrics's announcement at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.