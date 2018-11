Thursday marks Latina Equal Pay Day. It marks how much longer a Latina woman has to work to earn as much as a white man does in a year. It's the last Equal Pay Day of the year, a statement to how big the pay gap is for this community. Latinas earn just 53 cents on the dollar. Jimena Almendares, VP of Global Expansion at Intuit, joined Cheddar to discuss ways to stop this ongoing trend.