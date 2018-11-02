MARKETS: Today's job numbers might have been too good and could spook stocks
Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest market moves as Wall Street digests headlines about US-China trade relations, this morning's BLS Employment Situation report, and a barrage of earnings, from Apple to Exxon Mobil.
Here's the performance of recent earnings (as of 10:45 am EDT, Friday):
~Thurs AMC
SBUX Starbucks Corp 10.60%
SYMC(E) Symantec Corp 6.43%
MET Metlife Inc 4.41%
X U.S. Steel Corporation 2.54%
WU Western Union Co (THE) -0.25%
CBS CBS Corporation -1.25%
EOG EOG Resources -2.25%
AAPL Apple Inc -6.72%
KHC The Kraft Heinz Company -7.82%
GERN(HB) Geron Corp -8.11%
SHAK Shake Shack Inc -11.41%
GPRO GoPro Inc Cl A -21.80%
OLED Universal Display Corp -27.13%
WTW Weight Watchers Intl -29.87%
~Fri BMO
CVX Chevron Corporation 3.48%
STX(HB) Seagate Tech 2.78%
IMGN Immunogen Inc 2.69%
ABBV AbbVie Inc 2.48%
XOM Exxon Mobil 1.41%
DUK Duke Energy Corporation 0.58%
BABA Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -