Deal or no Deal: UK Brexit Secretary Makes a U-turn on Deal Date
A Brexit deal in sight? On Wednesday, the UK Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab predicted the withdrawal agreement between Britain and the EU could be done within the next 3 weeks. Just a few hours later, he appeared to backtrack, admitting there was actually no set date for the negotiations to conclude. Jason Douglas, reporter at The Wall Street Journal, joined Cheddar to discuss how the u-turn could impact the fate of a Brexit agreement.