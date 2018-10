Dine Brands Global is the parent company of Applebees and IHOP. From the "Dollar Zombie Drink" to a pancake beer called "IHOPS," the brands are working on new ways to drive traffic. After reporting earnings this morning, Steve Joyce, CEO of Dine Brands Global and Darren Rebelez, President at IHOP, join Cheddar to discuss the growth and how buzzy ideas drive traffic.