Dine Brands CEO Says Craving for Comfort is Boosting IHOP, Applebee's

Dine Brands Global, which owns the IHOP and Applebee's restaurant chains, reported better-than-expected revenue in its third quarter. Dine Brands CEO Steve Joyce told Cheddar on Wednesday that customers' desire for comfort and affordability is boosting both brands. Darren Rebelez, President of IHOP, said the company's recent viral marketing stunt, temporarily rebranding IHOP as the International House of Burgers, prompted a surge in burger sales.