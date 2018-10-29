MARKETS: Why JPMorgan's 'Dr. Market' warns of a year-end rolling squeeze higher

Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Adam Shapiro and Seana Smith to discuss the latest market moves.

Dow Jones Industrial Index component performance as of 1:30 pm EDT:

INTC 3.09%

VZ 2.20%

WMT 1.66%

MCD 1.47%

NKE 1.47%

KO 1.45%

TRV 1.45%

BA 1.32%

XOM 1.06%

JNJ 1.03%

GS 0.91%

WBA 0.79%

JPM 0.64%

PG 0.37%

MRK 0.36%

MMM 0.31%

HD 0.28%

DIS 0.18%

$INDU 0.18%

CVX 0.13%

CAT 0.06%

UTX -0.17%

CSCO -0.16%

UNH -0.29%

AAPL -0.59%

AXP -0.66%

DWDP -0.81%

PFE -1.66%

V -3.17%

IBM -3.26%

MSFT -3.47%