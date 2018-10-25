MARKETS: Stocks are reversing higher, but watch out for that stronger US dollar

Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest market moves.

Performance of companies reporting earnings this week as of 10/25/2018 at 10:30 am EDT:

~Mon AFC

AMTD 1.75%

~Tues BMO - Dow

UTX 2.34%

CAT 0.69%

MCD 0.27%

MMM -0.37%

VZ -1.06%

~Tues BMO

JBLU 3.16%

RF 2.59%

FITB 1.72%

HBAN 1.48%

LMT 1.30%

DGX 0.43%

HOG 0.40%

BIIB -2.67%

~Tues AMC

COF 2.15%

CSL 0.83%

TXN -0.30%

SIX -0.60%

~Wed BMO

HLT 5.11%

BKU 4.69%

TMO 3.58%

ALXN 3.55%

CRSP(HB) 3.61%

SIRI 2.57%

BA 2.12%

TUP 1.83%

AB(HB) 1.61%

ITW 1.01%

FCX 0.79%

UPS 0.41%

QSR 0.28%

BSX 0.36%

T 0.02%

NDAQ -0.12%

GD -0.33%

NOC -3.16%

~Wed AMC

F 7.46%

WHR 6.15%

MSFT 5.82%

TSLA 5.89%

FFIV 5.21%

CTXS 3.48%

V 2.07%

AFL -0.14%

VRTX -0.58%

ABX(HB) -3.20%

AMD -13.45%

EFX -13.45%

ALGN -23.84%

~Thurs BMO

TWTR 16.56%

IP 7.92%

SHOP(HB) 7.10%

AAL 6.79%

CMCSA 4.53%

COP 3.21%

ALK 2.39%

NOK 1.52%

VLO 1.17%

CELG 1.20%

UNP 1.10%

DNKN 1.07%

TROW 0.80%

MO 0.35%

RCL 0.03%

RTN