MARKETS: Stocks are reversing higher, but watch out for that stronger US dollar
Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest market moves.
Performance of companies reporting earnings this week as of 10/25/2018 at 10:30 am EDT:
~Mon AFC
AMTD 1.75%
~Tues BMO - Dow
UTX 2.34%
CAT 0.69%
MCD 0.27%
MMM -0.37%
VZ -1.06%
~Tues BMO
JBLU 3.16%
RF 2.59%
FITB 1.72%
HBAN 1.48%
LMT 1.30%
DGX 0.43%
HOG 0.40%
BIIB -2.67%
~Tues AMC
COF 2.15%
CSL 0.83%
TXN -0.30%
SIX -0.60%
~Wed BMO
HLT 5.11%
BKU 4.69%
TMO 3.58%
ALXN 3.55%
CRSP(HB) 3.61%
SIRI 2.57%
BA 2.12%
TUP 1.83%
AB(HB) 1.61%
ITW 1.01%
FCX 0.79%
UPS 0.41%
QSR 0.28%
BSX 0.36%
T 0.02%
NDAQ -0.12%
GD -0.33%
NOC -3.16%
~Wed AMC
F 7.46%
WHR 6.15%
MSFT 5.82%
TSLA 5.89%
FFIV 5.21%
CTXS 3.48%
V 2.07%
AFL -0.14%
VRTX -0.58%
ABX(HB) -3.20%
AMD -13.45%
EFX -13.45%
ALGN -23.84%
~Thurs BMO
TWTR 16.56%
IP 7.92%
SHOP(HB) 7.10%
AAL 6.79%
CMCSA 4.53%
COP 3.21%
ALK 2.39%
NOK 1.52%
VLO 1.17%
CELG 1.20%
UNP 1.10%
DNKN 1.07%
TROW 0.80%
MO 0.35%
RCL 0.03%
RTN