MARKETS: Here's why stocks are selling off right now and what a bottom would look like

Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Seana Smith to discuss the latest market moves.

Performance as of 1:30 pm EDT:

PCAR -6.58%

WYNN -5.75%

NVDA -4.05%

CTRP -3.08%

MU -2.82%

AMZN -2.73%

CTAS -2.62%

JD -2.59%

BMRN -2.59%

MELI -2.47%

ISRG -2.40%

INTU -2.36%

CSX -2.35%

LBTYA(HB) -2.35%

EA -2.31%

ATVI(HB) -2.28%

ALGN -2.31%

FAST -2.17%

BIDU(HB) -2.10%

LBTYK(HB) -2.10%

TTWO(HB) -2.07%

ASML -1.92%

MSFT -2.02%

HAS -2.00%

VRTX -1.94%

PAYX -1.97%

EXPE(F) -1.83%

JBHT -1.77%

REGN -1.72%

EBAY -1.68%

ILMN -1.69%

ULTA -1.66%

NTES(HB) -1.63%

VRSK -1.54%

IDXX -1.52%

STX(HB) -1.58%

AAL -1.55%

ROST -1.51%

SWKS -1.35%

VOD -1.21%

HOLX -1.13%

CSCO -1.05%

$NDX.X -1.03%

HSIC -1.00%

COST -0.97%

FB -0.92%

CMCSA(HB) -0.95%

ADP -0.93%

ALXN -0.90%

ORLY(HB) -0.87%