MARKETS: China needs to do much more than talk to turn around Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent and JD.com

Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Adam Shapiro to discuss the latest market moves.

MELI 4.29%

BIDU(HB) 2.95%

ADSK 2.79%

CHKP 2.69%

CTRP 2.64%

NTES(HB) 2.57%

BKNG(HB) 2.49%

INTC 2.34%

ROST 2.07%

ADBE 1.94%

JD 1.96%

CTXS 1.77%

ISRG 1.67%

FISV 1.60%

CDNS 1.50%

ORLY 1.51%

AMZN 1.48%

TXN 1.44%

CSX 1.35%

INTU 1.27%

WDAY 1.35%

CSCO 1.26%

SNPS 1.26%

ALGN 1.15%

AAL 1.12%

ILMN 1.06%

XLNX 1.11%

PCAR 1.07%

QCOM 1.09%

MSFT 1.04%

AAPL 0.98%

PYPL 0.96%

FB 0.90%

VRTX 0.83%

GOOGL 0.81%

SIRI(HB) 0.83%

BMRN 0.71%

ADP 0.77%

NVDA 0.73%

IDXX 0.72%

VRSK 0.70%

$NDX.X 0.71%

GOOG 0.72%

ULTA 0.66%

SHPG 0.76%

MNST 0.59%

SBUX 0.56%

MXIM 0.45%

ADI 0.42%

CTAS 0.44%