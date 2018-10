Hurry up and get to your local Target because 'The Golden Girls' have a brand new cereal that is flying off the shelves. Inspired by this 80's tv classic, pop culture company 'Funko' has created this limited-time only treat that comes with one collectible toy inside of either Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy or Rose. Seana Smith, Adam Shapiro, Michelle Meyer and Pras Subramanian discuss.