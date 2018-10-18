2019 Tony Awards Date Announced Radio City Music Hall will host the 73rd annual Tony Awards on June 9, 2019. The ceremony, which will be broadcast live on CBS, will be presented by the American Theatre Wing and Broadway League. In order to be eligible for 2019

nominations, Broadway productions

must open on or before April 25, 2019. The nominees will be announced on April 30, 2019. The Tony Awards Administration Committee has added 18 new members, including Daphne Rubin-Vega, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Priscilla Lopez and Martyna Majok.