MARKETS: Philly Fed says the manufacturing sector is humming, job market tightening, input prices rising

Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest market moves.

Dow Jones Industrial Average component performance as of 10:45 am EDT:

XOM 1.04%

VZ 0.89%

MRK 0.78%

WMT 0.66%

CVX 0.67%

WBA 0.64%

MCD 0.52%

UTX 0.54%

NKE 0.48%

KO 0.35%

CSCO 0.30%

BA 0.26%

GS 0.18%

AXP 0.12%

JPM -0.03%

JNJ -0.12%

PFE -0.19%

DWDP -0.12%

$INDU -0.14%

MMM -0.21%

DIS -0.26%

TRV -0.43%

UNH -0.46%

INTC -0.43%

MSFT -0.52%

HD -0.73%

V -0.78%

AAPL -0.79%

PG -0.98%

IBM -1.07%

CAT -1.66%