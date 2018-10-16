NYSE trader: Strong earnings are going to move this marketâ€”everything else is fluff
Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Alan Valdes of Silverbear Capital joins Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro to discuss the latest market moves.
Stocks with earnings this week--performance as of 1:15 pm EDT:
WFC 2.00%
PNC 2.01%
BAC 1.86%
JPM 1.63%
C 1.22%
~Tues BMO
MS 3.94%
GS 2.92%
JNJ 2.07%
BLK 1.96%
PGR 0.71%
UNH -1.77%
~Tues AMC
UAL 6.56%
NFLX 4.26%
LRCX 2.20%
CSX -1.94%
IBM -6.31%
~Wed BMO
WGO 5.70%
ASML 2.23%
ABT -1.51%
~Wed AMC
AA 0.84%
KMI 0.25%
URI -0.77%
~Thurs BMO
TRV 1.84%
PM 1.33%
BX(HB) 1.22%
PPG 0.26%
DHR 0.26%
BK -0.12%
TSM -0.75%
TXT -1.45%
~Thurs AMC
AXP 0.75%
ISRG 0.28%
PYPL -0.46%
SKX -0.45%
~Fri BMO
PG 0.80%
HON -0.38%
SLB -0.87%
KSU -1.53%