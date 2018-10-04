MARKETS: Tech stocks are getting whacked as bonds adjust to increasing inflation fears

Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest market moves.

Here are the biggest laggards in the Nasdaq 100 as of 1:30 pm EDT:

TSLA Tesla Inc -7.30%

XLNX Xilinx Inc -5.95%

ILMN Illumina Inc -5.22%

COST Costco Wholesale Corp -5.18%

NFLX Netflix Inc -5.13%

DISH DISH Network Corp Cl A -4.95%

MXIM Maxim Integrated Prod -4.72%

SWKS Skyworks Solutions -4.62%

AAL American Airlines Grp inc -4.11%

NVDA Nvidia Corp -4.05%

ADI Analog Devices -4.01%

WYNN Wynn Resorts Ltd -3.88%

TXN Texas Instruments -3.73%

BIDU Baidu Inc -3.64%

JD JD.com Inc -3.54%

MCHP Microchip Tech -3.56%

EXPE(F) Expedia Grp Inc -3.50%

CHTR Charter Communications Inc -3.32%

INCY Incyte Corp -3.22%

ALGN Align Tech -3.13%

AAPL Apple Inc -3.00%

INTC Intel Corp -2.98%

ASML ASML Hldg N.V. New York -2.92%

MYL Mylan NV -2.84%