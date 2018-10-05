MARKETS: Nike, McDonald's leading the Dow higher, as big banks get a bump
Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest market moves.
~Dow Jones Industrial Avg as of 10:20 am EDT
MCD McDonald's Corp 0.84%
NKE Nike Inc Cl B 0.69%
UNH UnitedHealth Grp Inc 0.62%
PG Procter & Gamble Co 0.49%
CSCO Cisco Systems 0.47%
VZ Verizon Communications 0.46%
CVX Chevron Corporation 0.45%
KO Coca-Cola Co 0.46%
JNJ Johnson & Johnson 0.19%
MRK Merck & Co 0.19%
PFE Pfizer Inc 0.15%
JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co 0.09%
GS Goldman Sachs Grp 0.06%
TRV The Travelers Companies Inc 0.05%
AXP American Express Co 0.05%
DIS Disney (Walt) Co -0.02%
XOM Exxon Mobil -0.05%
MMM 3M Co -0.13%
$INDU Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.20%
BA Boeing Co -0.37%
UTX United Technologies -0.38%
WBA Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc -0.44%
WMT Wal-Mart Stores -0.47%
V Visa Inc -0.59%
DWDP DowDuPont Inc -0.61%
HD Home Depot Inc -0.69%
MSFT Microsoft Corp -0.71%
AAPL Apple Inc -0.96%
INTC Intel Corp -1.34%
IBM Intl Business Machines