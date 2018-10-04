Kanye West Makes Kim Kardashian Part-Owner of Yeezy The Yeezy empire has a

new addition. Kardashian spoke with Ashley Graham for her podcast ’Pretty Big Deal,‘ and shared the story on how her newfound ownership came

to be. Kim Kardashian, on ’Pretty Big Deal' She admitted she thought of saying yes because of how big the offer was but decided to talk with Ye first. Although the rapper told her no, he gave her a huge surprise for mother‘s day. In addition to flowers, there was an envelope with a million-dollar check and a note. Kim Kardashian, on ’Pretty Big Deal' Maybe it won‘t be long before we see

some special edition ’Kimye‘ items

heading our way!