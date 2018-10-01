MARKETS: Goldman expects high oil prices to holdâ€”here's why
Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Seana Smith to discuss the latest market moves.
PBR Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ADR 8.15%
UGP(HB) Ultrapar Participacoes SA ADS 6.03%
YPF YPF Sociedad Anonima ADS 3.16%
COG Cabot Oil & Gas Corp 2.94%
FCX Freeport-McMoRan Inc 1.86%
RRC Range Resources 1.76%
HAL Halliburton Co 1.56%
EQGP(HB) EQT GP Hldgs LP 1.48%
NOV National Oilwell Varco Inc 1.28%
VLO Valero Energy 1.20%
XOM Exxon Mobil 0.87%
TRP Transcanada Corp 0.85%
MPC Marathon Petro Corp 0.74%
EQT EQT Corporation 0.62%
PSX Phillips 66 0.62%
CVX Chevron Corporation 0.55%
XEC Cimarex Energy 0.52%
CLR Continental Resources Inc 0.50%
SLB Schlumberger Ltd 0.47%
PE Parsley Energy Inc 0.27%
WMB Williams Companies 0.23%
AR Antero Resources Corp 0.24%
BP BP P.L.C. ADS 0.20%
CEO(HB) CNOOC Ltd ADS 0.13%
APA Apache Corp 0.04%
EOG EOG Resources 0.03%
EEP Enbridge Energy Ptnrs L.p. -0.09%
DVN Devon Energy -0.10%
PXD Pioneer Natural Resources -0.12%
E(HB) Eni S.