MARKETS: Goldman expects high oil prices to holdâ€”here's why

Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Seana Smith to discuss the latest market moves.

PBR Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ADR 8.15%

UGP(HB) Ultrapar Participacoes SA ADS 6.03%

YPF YPF Sociedad Anonima ADS 3.16%

COG Cabot Oil & Gas Corp 2.94%

FCX Freeport-McMoRan Inc 1.86%

RRC Range Resources 1.76%

HAL Halliburton Co 1.56%

EQGP(HB) EQT GP Hldgs LP 1.48%

NOV National Oilwell Varco Inc 1.28%

VLO Valero Energy 1.20%

XOM Exxon Mobil 0.87%

TRP Transcanada Corp 0.85%

MPC Marathon Petro Corp 0.74%

EQT EQT Corporation 0.62%

PSX Phillips 66 0.62%

CVX Chevron Corporation 0.55%

XEC Cimarex Energy 0.52%

CLR Continental Resources Inc 0.50%

SLB Schlumberger Ltd 0.47%

PE Parsley Energy Inc 0.27%

WMB Williams Companies 0.23%

AR Antero Resources Corp 0.24%

BP BP P.L.C. ADS 0.20%

CEO(HB) CNOOC Ltd ADS 0.13%

APA Apache Corp 0.04%

EOG EOG Resources 0.03%

EEP Enbridge Energy Ptnrs L.p. -0.09%

DVN Devon Energy -0.10%

PXD Pioneer Natural Resources -0.12%

E(HB) Eni S.