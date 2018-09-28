MARKETS: US dollar threatening global markets again

Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest market moves.

Here's the performance of select trending stocks as of 10:30 am EDT:

BB BlackBerry Ltd 12.46%

TLRY(HB) Tilray Inc 7.98%

ACBFF(HB) Aurora Cannabis Inc 6.79%

NVDA Nvidia Corp 4.20%

CGC(HB) Canopy Growth 3.08%

HMNY(HB,F) Helios and Matheson Analytics 2.60%

RAD Rite Aid 2.40%

X U.S. Steel Corporation 2.10%

GEVO(HB) Gevo Inc 2.03%

PBR Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ADR 2.00%

JD JD.com Inc 1.78%

SQ Square Inc 1.40%

ARWR(0) Arrowhead Pharma Inc 1.21%

KMI Kinder Morgan Inc 1.03%

TEVA Teva Pharm Indus ADR 0.92%

SHOP(HB) Shopify Inc 0.92%

SVMK(HB) SVMK Inc 0.90%

BA Boeing Co 0.90%

SDRL(HB) Seadrill Limited 0.89%

CMCSA Comcast Cl A 0.85%

CELG Celgene Corp 0.69%

TVIX(HB) VS 2X VIX Short Term 0.68%

NKE Nike Inc Cl B 0.65%

AMAT Applied Materials 0.56%

CHK Chesapeake Energy Corp 0.56%

T AT&T Inc 0.51%

ORCL Oracle Corp 0.42%

UVXY ProShs Ultra VIX Short-Term 0.41%

