New Study Says Hulu Is the Most Dominant

TV Streaming Service A study from Reelgood found that Hulu has both the most quality and high-quality shows out of any service. According to the online-streaming guide, Hulu easily came out on top, with nearly 800 compared to Netflix's 500. However, it barely edged out Netflix in the high-quality category. According to ReelGood, a "quality show" has a 6.5 score or higher, with a minimum of 300 votes on IMDb. Meanwhile, "high-quality shows" are ones with IMDB scores of at least 8. ReelGood adds that subscribers get the most bang for their buck with Hulu when looking at the total number of shows available for each dollar spent. Hulu costs $12 a month while Netflix costs $10.99.