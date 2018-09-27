MARKETS: Fed tanks stocksâ€”here's why they're bouncing

Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest market moves.

Here's the performance of select trending stocks as of 10:30 am EDT:

TLRY(HB) Tilray Inc 18.79%

PBR Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ADR 4.98%

SVMK(HB) SVMK Inc 3.83%

RAD Rite Aid 2.34%

AAPL Apple Inc 2.16%

ROKU Roku Inc Cl A 1.92%

JD JD.com Inc 1.90%

SDRL(HB) Seadrill Limited 2.07%

MU Micron Tech 1.86%

GE General Electric Co 1.84%

FB Facebook Inc 1.71%

NKTR(0) Nektar Therapeutics 1.60%

GOOGL Alphabet Inc Cl A 1.52%

AMZN Amazon.com Inc 1.52%

GOOG Alphabet Inc Cl C Cap Stock 1.53%

TWTR Twitter Inc 1.38%

BP BP P.L.C. ADS 1.36%

LRCX Lam Research 1.26%

WBA Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc 1.27%

C Citigrp Inc 1.25%

CRM salesforce.com Inc 1.25%

IQ IQIYI Inc ADS 1.07%

AMAT Applied Materials 1.10%

CHK Chesapeake Energy Corp 1.02%

VZ Verizon Communications 1.02%

QQQ Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 0.97%

CELG Celgene Corp 1.00%

T AT&T Inc 0.99%

TSLA Tesla Inc 0.89%

SBUX