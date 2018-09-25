'Dunkin' Donuts' Will Soon Just Be 'Dunkin'
'Dunkin' Donuts'
Will Soon Just Be 'Dunkin' The shift in name of the
iconic American brand
will begin in January of 2019. "Donuts" will be dropped from ads, packages and the sign of new and remodeled stores. Dunkin' seeks to
rebrand itself as a
company that focuses on
coffees, teas and to-go food. The company is also
planning an expansion
of 1,000 new stores by 2020. David Hoffman, CEO Dunkin' Brands, via CNN Money The new name has had a
test drive in Massachusetts. That location also includes
digital kiosks and a special
drive-thru for customers
who order ahead on the app. Tony Weisman, Dunkin' CMO,
via 'USA Today'