'Dunkin' Donuts'

Will Soon Just Be 'Dunkin' The shift in name of the

iconic American brand

will begin in January of 2019. "Donuts" will be dropped from ads, packages and the sign of new and remodeled stores. Dunkin' seeks to

rebrand itself as a

company that focuses on

coffees, teas and to-go food. The company is also

planning an expansion

of 1,000 new stores by 2020. David Hoffman, CEO Dunkin' Brands, via CNN Money The new name has had a

test drive in Massachusetts. That location also includes

digital kiosks and a special

drive-thru for customers

who order ahead on the app. Tony Weisman, Dunkin' CMO,

via 'USA Today'