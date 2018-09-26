Apple Cancels Dr. Dre's Music Series 'Vital Signs' Due to Explicit Content The rapper and entrepreneur's show has been axed due to graphic depictions of

violence, sex and drug use. The move comes despite Apple and Dre's strong relationship after the tech giant bought his company Beats for $3 billion. Sources say Apple CEO Tim Cook made the decision to cancel the show. According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' Cook viewed 'Vital Signs' over a year ago and was troubled by what he saw. The six-episode, semi-autobiographical series would have starred Dre himself. It also featured actors Sam Rockwell, Michael K. Williams and Ian McShane, each of whom portray a sliver of

Dre's psyche.