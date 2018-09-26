MARKETS: Trillions in passive investment ETFs are facing major changes at the SEC

Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest market moves.

Here's the performance of the Nasdaq 100 component stocks as of 10:30 am EDT:

ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals 5.26%

JD JD.com Inc 4.30%

INCY Incyte Corp 3.63%

EBAY eBay Inc 2.52%

NTES Netease Inc Ads 2.35%

BIDU Baidu Inc 2.12%

VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals 2.12%

CTRP Ctrip.com Intl Ltd 2.01%

MELI Mercadolibre Inc 1.89%

NFLX Netflix Inc 1.74%

ROST Ross Stores 1.62%

BMRN Biomarin Pharmaceutical 1.60%

TSLA Tesla Inc 1.53%

ATVI Activision Blizzard Inc 1.49%

CELG Celgene Corp 1.49%

ILMN Illumina Inc 1.48%

EA Electronic Arts, Inc. 1.45%

WBA Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc 1.43%

BIIB Biogen Inc 1.42%

FB Facebook Inc 1.33%

SBUX Starbucks Corp 1.29%

SHPG Shire plc ADS 1.26%

GILD Gilead Sciences 1.19%

SIRI Sirius XM Hldgs Inc 1.20%

REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1.17%

ADI Analog Devices 1.09%

XRAY Dentsply Sirona Inc 1.12%

XLNX Xilinx Inc 1.02%

ULTA Ulta Beauty