MARKETS: India's playing nice with Trump's Iran sanctions, ECB preparing for an end run

Here's the performance of select energy stocks as of 10:30 am EDT:

UGP(HB) Ultrapar Participacoes SA ADS 4.98%

CNQ Canadian Natural Resources 2.11%

OKE Oneok Inc 2.02%

LNG Cheniere Energy 1.66%

SU Suncor Energy (New) 1.45%

PTR(HB) Petrochina Co Ltd ADR 1.28%

MRO Marathon Oil Corp 1.16%

CVE(HB) Cenovus Energy Inc 1.07%

CEO(HB) CNOOC Ltd ADS 1.04%

NBL Noble Energy 0.87%

CLR Continental Resources Inc 0.85%

PBR Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ADR 0.87%

OXY Occidental Petro Corp 0.75%

APA Apache Corp 0.65%

IMO Imperial Oil Ltd 0.55%

HFC HollyFrontier Corporation 0.40%

EOG EOG Resources 0.33%

WGP(HB) Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0.32%

APC Anadarko Petro 0.27%

ETP Energy Transfer Partners LP 0.27%

COP ConocoPhillips 0.15%

PSXP(HB) Phillips 66 Partners LP 0.14%

MPLX MPLX LP 0.09%

BP BP P.L.C. ADS 0.09%

WMB Williams Companies 0.07%

CXO Concho Resources Inc