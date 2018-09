Fintech firms' grand promise had been to unbundle services like checking, savings, lending, and wealth management. But as the big banks adapted to the ever-changing market, start-ups like Simple are now rebundling again. CEO Dickson Chu confirmed to Cheddar that the company, which was acquired by BBVA Compass in 2014, began offering personal loans up to $40,000 through a partnership with online lending company Prosper.