Michael B. Jordan Is the New Face of Coach Menswear The ’Black Panther‘ star has officially been named the global face of Coach menswear. This will be the 77-year-old company's

first black, male spokesperson as the face

of the brand. Jordan was handpicked by Coach‘s Creative Director Stuart Vevers. Stuart Vevers, via statement Starting Spring 2019, Jordan‘s partnership with Coach will include men‘s advertising campaigns, special design projects and philanthropic endeavors. Michael B. Jordan, via statement