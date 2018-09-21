MARKETS: Here's why the S&P 500 is higher, but SPY is lower today

Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Alexis Christoforous to break down the latest market moves.

Here's the performance of select trending stocks as of 11:00 am EDT:

TRXC(HB) TransEnterix Inc 4.32%

SDRL(HB) Seadrill Limited 2.77%

T AT&T Inc 1.90%

PBR Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ADR 1.80%

SBUX Starbucks Corp 1.68%

NKTR(0) Nektar Therapeutics 1.35%

CHK Chesapeake Energy Corp 1.13%

DBX Dropbox Inc 1.28%

GILD Gilead Sciences 1.23%

VZ Verizon Communications 1.14%

CSCO Cisco Systems 1.13%

AMAT Applied Materials 1.02%

GEVO(HB) Gevo Inc 0.93%

AVGO Broadcom Inc 0.88%

ORCL Oracle Corp 0.86%

BA Boeing Co 0.88%

AMD Advanced Micro Devices Inc 0.83%

PFE Pfizer Inc 0.79%

CVX Chevron Corporation 0.75%

PYPL PayPal Hldgs Inc 0.72%

CAT Caterpillar Inc 0.58%

MSFT Microsoft Corp 0.59%

NKE Nike Inc Cl B 0.57%

V Visa Inc 0.54%

BB BlackBerry Ltd 0.48%

ROKU Roku Inc Cl A 0.47%

HD Home Depot Inc 0.47%

JNJ Johnson & Johnson 0.44%

KMI Kinder Morgan Inc 0.44%

BP BP