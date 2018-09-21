MARKETS: Fed hikes in September, but maybe not Decemberâ€”here's why

Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Alexis Christoforous to break down the latest market moves.

Here's the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average component stocks as of 11:00 am EDT:

MCD McDonald's Corp 2.04%

VZ Verizon Communications 1.25%

CSCO Cisco Systems 1.14%

PFE Pfizer Inc 0.85%

BA Boeing Co 0.80%

CVX Chevron Corporation 0.74%

MMM 3M Co 0.66%

MRK Merck & Co 0.63%

NKE Nike Inc Cl B 0.60%

CAT Caterpillar Inc 0.56%

MSFT Microsoft Corp 0.55%

V Visa Inc 0.52%

HD Home Depot Inc 0.47%

JNJ Johnson & Johnson 0.46%

PG Procter & Gamble Cc 0.40%

UTX United Technologies 0.35%

WMT Wal-Mart Stores 0.34%

$INDU Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.27%

XOM Exxon Mobil 0.26%

UNH UnitedHealth Grp Inc 0.14%

IBM Intl Business Machines Corp 0.03%

TRV The Travelers Companies Inc -0.07%

AXP American Express Co -0.15%

KO Coca-Cola Co -0.23%

WBA Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc -0.34%

DWDP DowDuPont Inc -0.39%

AAPL Apple Inc -0.41%

JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co