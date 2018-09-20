Demi Lovato's Alleged Drug Dealer Is Wanted by LAPD
Demi Lovato's Alleged Drug Dealer Is Wanted by LAPD Brandon Johnson admitted to giving Lovato “dirty” prescription drugs the night she overdosed. Now, a warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is a wanted man by the LAPD. Johnson failed to appear for an arraignment for his June arrest for cocaine possession and a DUI. Once apprehended, he will be on $26,000 bail. Although he admitted to giving Lovato prescription drugs
he claimed weren‘t “pharmaceutical,” Johnson won‘t face
any charges. The incident was treated
as a medical emergency
instead of a crime.