Demi Lovato's Alleged Drug Dealer Is Wanted by LAPD Brandon Johnson admitted to giving Lovato “dirty” prescription drugs the night she overdosed. Now, a warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is a wanted man by the LAPD. Johnson failed to appear for an arraignment for his June arrest for cocaine possession and a DUI. Once apprehended, he will be on $26,000 bail. Although he admitted to giving Lovato prescription drugs

he claimed weren‘t “pharmaceutical,” Johnson won‘t face

any charges. The incident was treated

as a medical emergency

instead of a crime.