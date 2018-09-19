Business + Coffee: Facebook male bias, Tesla criminal probe, Florence flooding kills NC livestock
Wednesday, September 19: Facebook is being accused of excluding women from recruiting ads, while promoting male dominated jobs; Tesla is under investigation from the Department of Justice, as a result of CEO Elon Musk's 'taking Tesla private' tweet; North Carolina's livestock population was hit hard by the flooding from Hurricane Florence. Yahoo Finance's Julia La Roche serves up your daily cup of Business + Coffee.