Google Bringing Android to Cars With World's Biggest Auto Group
Google Bringing Android
to Cars With World's
Biggest Auto Group Google partnered with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to build an operating
system for vehicle media displays. The new systems, which could be available
as soon as 2021, will offer Play Store apps,
Google Maps navigation and Google
Assistant for voice commands. Kal Mos, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, via The Verge The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
estimates that it will sell more than 14 million Android-ready vehicles in 2022. According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' Google has been trying to break into the car space for over
a decade. The company had trouble finding
a way into the industry because the
tech company is often viewed as a
competitor who may mine user data for profit. However, apps such as Google Maps
are already preferred by many drivers
over some built-in GPS systems. The systems won't be entirely run by Google.
They will still be compatible with mobile
devices that run systems such as Appl