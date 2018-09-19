Google Bringing Android

to Cars With World's

Biggest Auto Group Google partnered with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to build an operating

system for vehicle media displays. The new systems, which could be available

as soon as 2021, will offer Play Store apps,

Google Maps navigation and Google

Assistant for voice commands. Kal Mos, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, via The Verge The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

estimates that it will sell more than 14 million Android-ready vehicles in 2022. According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' Google has been trying to break into the car space for over

a decade. The company had trouble finding

a way into the industry because the

tech company is often viewed as a

competitor who may mine user data for profit. However, apps such as Google Maps

are already preferred by many drivers

over some built-in GPS systems. The systems won't be entirely run by Google.

They will still be compatible with mobile

devices that run systems such as Appl