MARKETS: Morgan Stanley likes Baker Hughes and Halliburton, Schlumberger not as much

Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest moves.

Here's the performance of select energy stocks as of 11:00 am EDT:

YPF YPF Sociedad Anonima ADS 3.59%

RRC Range Resources 2.81%

AR Antero Resources Corp 2.80%

CHK Chesapeake Energy Corp 2.54%

FCX Freeport-McMoRan Inc 3.21%

NFX Newfield Exploration 2.60%

EGN Energen Corp 2.29%

FANG Diamondback Energy Inc 2.17%

EQT EQT Corporation 2.06%

BHGE Baker Hughes a GE Co Cl A 2.05%

CEO(HB) CNOOC Ltd ADS 1.98%

PE Parsley Energy Inc 1.70%

HAL Halliburton Co 1.86%

XEC Cimarex Energy 1.92%

MRO Marathon Oil Corp 1.53%

COG Cabot Oil & Gas Corp 1.70%

DVN Devon Energy 1.58%

HES Hess Corporation 1.39%

PTR(HB) Petrochina Co Ltd ADR 1.57%

CVE(HB) Cenovus Energy Inc 1.51%

CLR Continental Resources Inc 1.25%

PBR Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ADS 1.56%

CVX Chevron Corporation 1.39%

ANDX(HB) Andeavor Logistics LP 1.20%

HP Helmerich & Payne 1.08%

CXO Concho Resources Inc 1.02%

APA