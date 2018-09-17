Uber Is Re-Branding, Again
The new logo and typeface
is dubbed "Uber Move." This change comes less than three
years after their previous re-branding. The re-branding, led by new Uber
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and global
brand consultancy Wolff Olins, aims
to promote a new set of ideals. In an effort to ditch its
Silicone Valley bravado, Wolff Olins worked with L.A.-based
type design studio MCKL for about
a year to develop a new logo and typeface. Young referred to the previous font as "squareish and hyper masculine." To find the perfect font, the team researched historical typefaces of transportation, which were designed to be legible at high speeds in transit. Forest Young, creative director at Wolff Olins,
via Fast Company The font and style that was ultimately created is an ode to how the company sees itself moving people into
the future. Additionally, Uber's app logo is getting
