Uber Is Re-Branding, Again

The new logo and typeface

is dubbed "Uber Move." This change comes less than three

years after their previous re-branding. The re-branding, led by new Uber

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and global

brand consultancy Wolff Olins, aims

to promote a new set of ideals. In an effort to ditch its

Silicone Valley bravado, Wolff Olins worked with L.A.-based

type design studio MCKL for about

a year to develop a new logo and typeface. Young referred to the previous font as "squareish and hyper masculine." To find the perfect font, the team researched historical typefaces of transportation, which were designed to be legible at high speeds in transit. Forest Young, creative director at Wolff Olins,

via Fast Company The font and style that was ultimately created is an ode to how the company sees itself moving people into

the future. Additionally, Uber's app logo is getting

