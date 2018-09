Spinning off of its successful Sapphire Reserve card, with the 100,000 point sign-on bonus and other perks, the bank is now offering a new Sapphire bank account that comes with exclusive access to events, members-only lounges and unlimited free trades on the bank's brokerage app - and a 60,000 point bonus.

You have to have at least $75,000 in deposits or investments and stay with the bank for at least three months.