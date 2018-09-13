World 'sleepwalking' towards another financial crisis, former PM Brown warns
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown warned that the world is on the verge of sleepwalking into another financial crisis, because governments have failed to tackle the causes of the last major financial crash a decade ago. As David Pollard reports, Britain's leader when the collapse of the U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers triggered the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression also said more bankers should have been jailed.