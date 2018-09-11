Tinashe Heads to ’Dancing With the Stars‘ Season 27

Tinashe took to Instagram on Wednesday

to confirm rumors that she's a part of

the upcoming season of the ABC show. In the post, she poses with dancer Brandon Armstrong, who is also a newcomer to

the series. Tinashe made her ’Billboard‘ Hot 100 debut back in 2014 with her single “2 On,” which peaked

at No. 24. She has several mixtapes

and two studio albums under her belt,

with the most recent being 2018‘s ’Joyride.‘ This isn‘t the star‘s first time on TV â€”

she had a recurring role on the former

CBS sitcom ’Two and a Half Men.‘ Aside from Tinashe, Evanna Lynch

from the ’Harry Potter‘ film series,

will also appear on the show. Season 27 of ABC's 'Dancing With

the Stars' premieres on Monday,

Sep. 24 at 8 pm ET.