Tinashe Heads to ’Dancing With the Stars‘ Season 27
Tinashe took to Instagram on Wednesday
to confirm rumors that she's a part of
the upcoming season of the ABC show. In the post, she poses with dancer Brandon Armstrong, who is also a newcomer to
the series. Tinashe made her ’Billboard‘ Hot 100 debut back in 2014 with her single “2 On,” which peaked
at No. 24. She has several mixtapes
and two studio albums under her belt,
with the most recent being 2018‘s ’Joyride.‘ This isn‘t the star‘s first time on TV â€”
she had a recurring role on the former
CBS sitcom ’Two and a Half Men.‘ Aside from Tinashe, Evanna Lynch
from the ’Harry Potter‘ film series,
will also appear on the show. Season 27 of ABC's 'Dancing With
the Stars' premieres on Monday,
Sep. 24 at 8 pm ET.