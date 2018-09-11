NYSE trader: We're buying the dip in tech stocks today

Live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Alan Valdes of Silverbear Capital joins Dion Rabouin and Seana Smith to discuss the latest market moves, as Hurricane Florence approaches the East coast of the U.S. and Tropical Storm Isaac looms, heading for the Gulf.

Here's the performance of the Nasdaq 100 component stocks as of 2:00 pm EDT:

TSLA Tesla Inc 3.51%

TMUS T-Mobile US Inc 3.00%

WDC Western Digital 2.91%

NFLX Netflix Inc 2.74%

GILD Gilead Sciences 2.71%

KHC The Kraft Heinz Company 2.21%

WBA Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc 1.84%

JD JD.com Inc 1.81%

ATVI Activision Blizzard Inc 1.61%

NTES Netease Inc Ads 1.54%

EXPE(F) Expedia Grp Inc 1.54%

BMRN Biomarin Pharmaceutical 1.54%

XRAY Dentsply Sirona Inc 1.54%

HSIC Henry Schein Inc 1.51%

CERN Cerner Corp 1.49%

HAS Hasbro Inc 1.39%

DLTR Dollar Tree Inc 1.25%

QRTEA(HB) Qurate Retail Inc 1.14%

MDLZ Mondelez Int'l Inc Cl A 1.12%

SHPG Shire plc ADS 1.12%

WDAY Workday Inc 1.07%

STX(HB) Seagate Tech 1.04%

IDXX(HB) Idexx Laboratories 1.01%