Childish Gambino's

'This is America' Tour

Will Be His 'Last Ever' The tour kicked off in

Atlanta on Thursday night. Childish Gambino â€”

aka Donald Glover â€” At one point,

the multi-talented star made an

announcement to those in attendance. Childish Gambino, via 'The Fader' Glover has long hinted

he would eventually retire

the Childish Gambino moniker. Donald Glover, via NME It's assumed Glover

will continue to make music

but under a different brand.