Childish Gambino's 'This is America' Tour Will Be His 'Last Ever'
Childish Gambino's
'This is America' Tour
Will Be His 'Last Ever' The tour kicked off in
Atlanta on Thursday night. Childish Gambino â€”
aka Donald Glover â€” At one point,
the multi-talented star made an
announcement to those in attendance. Childish Gambino, via 'The Fader' Glover has long hinted
he would eventually retire
the Childish Gambino moniker. Donald Glover, via NME It's assumed Glover
will continue to make music
but under a different brand.