MARKETS: Market leadership is broad, overallâ€”here's when I'd get worried

From the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Dion Rabouin to break down the latest market action after the the first session of the Congressional hearings wrap, in which Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified.

Here's the performance of the Nasdaq 100 component stocks as of 1:30 PM EDT:

XRAY Dentsply Sirona Inc 2.17%

MDLZ Mondelez Int'l Inc Cl A 1.87%

KHC The Kraft Heinz Company 1.57%

HSIC Henry Schein Inc 1.41%

REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1.19%

PCAR PACCAR Inc 1.11%

AMGN Amgen Inc 0.93%

CELG Celgene Corp 0.81%

VOD Vodafone Grp Plc ADS 0.66%

DLTR Dollar Tree Inc 0.61%

ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals 0.68%

WBA Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc 0.56%

HAS Hasbro Inc 0.50%

AVGO Broadcom Inc 0.56%

MNST Monster Beverage Corporation 0.46%

BMRN Biomarin Pharmaceutical 0.38%

GILD Gilead Sciences 0.35%

INCY Incyte Corp 0.35%

JBHT Hunt(J.B.)Transport 0.27%

SBUX Starbucks Corp 0.30%

CMCSA Comcast Cl A 0.22%

CA CA Inc 0.22%

FOXA(F) Twent