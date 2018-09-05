MARKETS: Traders are watching the circus in DC and trade talks with Canada

From the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Alexis Christoforous to break down the latest market action.

Here's the performance of select trending stocks as of 10:30 am EDT:

GERN(HB) Geron Corp 5.37%

PBR Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ADS 2.71%

CGC(HB) Canopy Growth 2.79%

GEVO(HB) Gevo Inc 1.96%

JCP(HB) Penney (J.C.) 1.44%

AAPL Apple Inc 1.29%

HMNY(HB,F) Helios and Matheson Analytics 1.93%

X U.S. Steel Corporation 1.19%

GE General Electric Co 1.04%

ACBFF(HB) Aurora Cannabis Inc 0.98%

NFLX Netflix Inc 1.01%

LRCX Lam Research 0.90%

BABA Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0.82%

SBUX Starbucks Corp 0.85%

NVDA Nvidia Corp 0.85%

SDRL(HB) Seadrill Limited 0.80%

NKE Nike Inc Cl B 0.80%

CSCO Cisco Systems 0.78%

AMZN Amazon.com Inc 0.72%

JD JD.com Inc 0.71%

MSFT Microsoft Corp 0.67%

NKTR(0) Nektar Therapeutics 0.68%

MU Micron Tech 0.68%

DBX(HB) Dropbox Inc 0.64%

BILI(HB) Bilibili Inc ADS 0.46%

CRM salesforce.com Inc 0.59%

BB BlackBerry Ltd 0.47%

CMCSA Comcast Cl A 0.56%

