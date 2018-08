Kylie Jenner Joins Kendall and Kanye as Adidas Ambassador Kylie shared via social media on Tuesday that she‘s the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to sign a contract with Adidas. Her older sister, Kendall, inked a deal with the brand in May 2017. Her brother-in-law, Kanye West, has worked with Adidas on his Yeezy line since 2015. Kylie had been under contract with Puma since February 2016